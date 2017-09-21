Hoop dreams? Now's your chance to try out

(NEWS CENTER) -- Do you have what it takes to be the next big thing in professional basketball?

The Maine Red Claws are holding open tryouts this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Celtics training facility in Waltham, Massachusetts. It's your chance to play on the parquet in front of Celtics and Red Claws staff.

Find out more information HERE.

For those who prefer to watch, the countdown is on. The Red Claws home opener is November 2.

