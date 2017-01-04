Hockey players utilize lunch break to practice for Maine Pond Hockey Classic

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Pond Hockey Classic is just over a month away.

For those who are training and practicing, it's starting to become crunch time.

Some players even utilize their lunch breaks two days each week to play open hockey at Colby College.

This year's Maine Pond Hockey Classic is being played February 10th-12th at Snow Pond in Sidney.

Registration ends January 10th. You can register your team here.

