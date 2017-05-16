Historic marathon raising funds for Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

(NEWS CENTER) -- For the past two years, Great Cranberry Island native Mike Westphal has been raising money for Parkinson's research by doing what he loves most -- running.

Mike has been battling Parkinson's disease for nearly 11 years now and has run in 7 marathons, raising $80,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

In his next race, he will be joined by a special guest which he hopes will bring more awareness to the cause.

Cape Elizabeth native and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will be running her first marathon in her home state during the Sugar Loaf Marathon and 15K on May 21st. Westphal is planning on just running the 15K since he has been battling injuries and has not been training for the full 26.2 mile race.

Another thing that makes this race special is that both Samuelson and Westphal will be celebrating their 60th birthday less than one week before the event.

Their goal is to raise $60,000 as a team for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

You can donate to the cause by visiting Westphal's Team Fox page.

