Varsity Club: Zoe Petit / Massabesic High School

(NEWS CENTER)-- Zoe Petit from Massabesic High School is about as competitive as they get and she does not play sports. At least not in the traditional sense. Petit is the commanding officer for her schools Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Program. She earned a Varsity Letter for her work on the drill team which practices 2 hours a day after school and competes against 8 other teams across New England.

Petit is not planning on going into the military after high school. She hopes to go to Dartmouth and says she will miss wearing the NJROTC uniform. "People say it's uncomfortable, and ya, maybe but I am representing people like my dad, and the United States military and that means a lot to me. And I get to show all that I've done."



