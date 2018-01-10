Varsity Club: John Grenier / Noble High School

(NEWS CENTER)-- Jonathan Grenier started his wrestling career at a young age, as the youngest of three brothers.

"I started wrestling when I was three, which was the youngest of anyone around here, in our town at least." said Grenier.



John has been a part of the successful Noble high school wrestling tradition for the last 4 years. He was on the football team as well and despite a season ending injury in game one, John showed up to every practice and every game to support his teammates.

He's a leader in the classroom as well with a GPA of 3.63, acts as a French mentor to elementary school students, mentors at risk 8th & 9th graders, is a National Honor Society Member, and Vice President of the French Honor Society.

