Varsity Club: Jenna Clukey / Foxcroft Academy

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Since she was six-years-old, Foxcroft Academy senior Jenna Clukey has been on in field, in the pool, and on the diamond.

Clukey plays three sports for Foxcroft Academy, soccer, swimming, and softball. In addition to being a year around athlete, Clukey is the President of the Student Council, has a 4.0 GPA, and is heavily involved in the school's Key Club.

Clukey was raised an athlete, but helping others was also a major part of her childhood. Being involved in the community runs in the family.

"My dad is the town manager so I have been doing stuff with him around Dover for as long as I can remember. So that kind of translated into my involvement with key club, and student council and all those things around the school."

Clukey's father Jack has been the Dover-Foxcroft town manager since she was four and ever since then she has been helping others . Last year she led her key club to raise over $12,000 to build a pure water well in Africa.

"The entire community ultimately supported her effort and she is just very impressive as far as her leadership abilities," said Clukey's social studies teacher Ernie Thomas. "I think she is just a natural leader."

Clukey recently job shadowed with the Piscatiquis County District Attorney and hopes to become a lawyer and make "helping", her full time job.

"That is important to me," said Clukey of her experience at the District Attorney's Office. "They can truly make a difference in people's lives. That is something I have wanted to do. I can see the impact they had and it is a career I have always been interested in."

© 2018 WCSH-TV