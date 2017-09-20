WCSH
Varsity Club: Jack Webb / Thornton Academy

VC: Jack Webb

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 10:15 AM. EDT September 20, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- This week in the Varsity Club, we head to Thornton Academy to catch up with senior scholar/athlete Jack Webb. 

We are looking to showcase the top student/athletes in the state from York County to Aroostook County and everywhere in between. If you know of a senior who warrants consideration, have a coach, or school administrator send an e-mail to VarsityClub@wcsh6.com or VarsityClub@wlbz2.com.  At the end of the year we will present one boy and one girl with a 25-hundred dollar scholarship in memory of Bruce Glasier who pioneered the Varsity Club more than three decades ago.

