Varsity Club: Haley Lowell / Messalonskee HS

VARSITY CLUB HALEY LOWELL

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 4:21 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- This week on the Varsity Club, we will meet up with senior scholar/athlete Haley Lowell from Messalonskee High School. 

Haley played 4 years of varsity field hockey and was good enough to receive a full scholarship to attend Boston University.  

"It was a really cool process for me, I was like wow, I can really go to school because of field hockey. If I didn't have my scholarship I would not be able to go to BU, so it's kind of cool that all of my hard work paid off."

If you know someone who should be considered for the Varsity Club, have a coach, teacher or school administrator send an e-mail to VarsityClub@wcsh6.com or VarsityClub@wlbz2.com

 

