The Fifth Quarter: Week 6 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:04 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Maine high school football scores for Week 5:

Portland 56, Bangor 0

Hermon 39, Belfast 12

Skowhegan 54, Biddeford 56

Massabesic 12, Bonny Eagle 61

Washington Academy 8, Bucksport 55

Deering 12, Edward Little 33

Mt. View 3, Foxcroft Academy 49

Fryeburg Academy 40, Gorham 8

York 27, Lake Region 13

Brunswick 20, Lawrence 23

Cape Elizabeth 41, Leavitt 19

Cheverus 20, Lewiston 14

Falmouth 19, Marshwood 42

Brewer 33, Messalonskee 36

Kennebunk 37, Mt. Ararat 0

Westbrook 28, Mt. Blue 27

John Bapst 28, Oceanside 57

MCI 42, Old Town 8

Thornton Academy 40, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0

Sanford 7, South Portland 28

Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Spruce Mtn. 6

MDI 56, Waterville 14

Scarborough 66, Windham 7

Poland 0, Winthrop/Monmouth 19

Wells 53, Yarmouth 7

