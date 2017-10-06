The Fifth Quarter: Week 6 HS football scores and highlights

Maine high school football scores for Week 5:
Portland 56, Bangor 0
Hermon 39, Belfast 12
Skowhegan 54, Biddeford 56
Massabesic 12, Bonny Eagle 61
Washington Academy 8, Bucksport 55
Deering 12, Edward Little 33
Mt. View 3, Foxcroft Academy 49
Fryeburg Academy 40, Gorham 8
York 27, Lake Region 13
Brunswick 20, Lawrence 23
Cape Elizabeth 41, Leavitt 19
Cheverus 20, Lewiston 14
Falmouth 19, Marshwood 42
Brewer 33, Messalonskee 36
Kennebunk 37, Mt. Ararat 0
Westbrook 28, Mt. Blue 27
John Bapst 28, Oceanside 57
MCI 42, Old Town 8
Thornton Academy 40, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0
Sanford 7, South Portland 28
Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Spruce Mtn. 6
MDI 56, Waterville 14
Scarborough 66, Windham 7
Poland 0, Winthrop/Monmouth 19
Wells 53, Yarmouth 7
