The Fifth Quarter: Week 5 HS football scores and highlights

Maine high school football scores for Week 5:
Lewiston 18, Deering 19
Messalonskee 14, Falmouth 42
Edward Little 36, Massabesic 0
MDI 35, MCI 24
Fryeburg 32, Gardiner 6
Biddeford 22, Mt. Ararat 0
Gray-New Gloucester 6, Cape Elizabeth 61
Ellsworth/Sumner 19, Winthrop/Monmouth 25
Mt. Blue 22, Lawrence 54
Old Orchard Beach 16, Madison/Carrabec 54
Cony 20, Brewer 14
South Portland 21, Scarborough 48
Leavitt 44, Yarmouth 0
Marshwood 38, Westbrook 0
Nokomis 13, John Bapst 8
Gorham 0, Greely 28
Dexter/Piscataquis 41, Bucksport 47
Winslow 35, Hermon 33
Mt. View 13, Mattanawcook Academy 45
Oceanside 35, Medomak Valley 7
Poland 0, Mtn. Valley 36
Foxcroft Academy 58, Orono 8
Stearns/Schenck 7, Washington Academy 28
Noble 7, York 61
