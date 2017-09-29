WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

The Fifth Quarter: Week 5 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:49 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Maine high school football scores for Week 5:

Lewiston 18, Deering 19

Messalonskee 14, Falmouth 42

Edward Little 36, Massabesic 0

MDI 35, MCI 24

Fryeburg 32, Gardiner 6

Biddeford 22, Mt. Ararat 0

Gray-New Gloucester 6, Cape Elizabeth 61

Ellsworth/Sumner 19, Winthrop/Monmouth 25

Mt. Blue 22, Lawrence 54

Old Orchard Beach 16, Madison/Carrabec 54

Cony 20, Brewer 14

South Portland 21, Scarborough 48

Leavitt 44, Yarmouth 0

Marshwood 38, Westbrook 0

Nokomis 13, John Bapst 8

Gorham 0, Greely 28

Dexter/Piscataquis 41, Bucksport 47

Winslow 35, Hermon 33

Mt. View 13, Mattanawcook Academy 45

Oceanside 35, Medomak Valley 7

Poland 0, Mtn.  Valley 36

Foxcroft Academy 58, Orono 8

Stearns/Schenck 7, Washington Academy 28

Noble 7, York 61

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories