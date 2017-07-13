Dedham teen returns to football field after being told he might never play again

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two years ago, Tyler Hafford was told by his doctor that he had a 2 percent chance to play football again – but that didn't stop him.

Now Hafford will be playing in this weekend's high school football all-star game as part of the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic. He and many other players from around the state took part in this week's training camp for the big game Saturday.

"Football is where it all started for me. That's where I met my friends for the rest of my life," Hafford said. "That's why I will learn to work hard and how to get through diversity. And that's the single driving point that got me out of that dark spot in my life."

Hafford was involved in a car accident back during his sophomore year of high school and was not sure he would ever play football again.

"When I met with my concussion specialist, he told me he didn't know if he could tell me if my athletic ability like jump or run would come back," Hafford said. "He gave me a 2 percent chance of playing football again"

Hafford credits his family, friends and his passion for the game with getting him through this tough time in his life.

Proceeds of Saturday's game will raise money for the Shrine Hospital.

"Just be able to help a foundation like that, it just means the world because I personally know how it feels to be fighting something by yourself," Hafford said.

Hafford will be wearing No. 23 for the East team. Kickoff is 4 p.m. Saturday at Thornton Academy Hill Stadium.

