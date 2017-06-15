High School State Championship Saturday Schedule/Results

(NEWS CENTER) -- Super Saturday is almost here as the high school spring sports season is coming to a close. State championships will be played for in baseball, softball and lacrosse.

Here is how Saturday's slate looks:

BOYS LACROSSE: (Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland)

Class A

Brunswick vs. Scarborough - 6:00 PM

Class B

Yarmouth vs. Cape Elizabeth - 12:30 PM

GIRLS LACROSSE: (Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland)

Class A

Massalonskee vs Massabesic - 3:30 PM

Class B

Yarmouth vs. Kennebunk - 10:00 AM

SOFTBALL:

Class A (Cony High School, Augusta)

Scarborough vs. Skowhegan - 12:00 PM

Class B (St. Joe's, Standish)

Old Town vs Fryeburg Academy - 12:30 PM

Class C (Brewer High School)

Madison vs. Bucksport - 12:00 PM

Class D (St. Joe's, Standish)

Penobscot Valley vs. Richmond - 4:00 PM

BASEBALL:

Class A (Morton Field, Augusta)

Falmouth vs. Bangor - 2:00 PM

Class B (St. Joe's, Standish)

Old Town vs. Yarmouth - 4:30 PM

Class C (Mansfield Stadium, Bangor)

Lisbon vs. Orono - 2:00 PM

Class D (St. Joe's, Standish)

Bangor Christian vs. Searsport - 1:00 PM

