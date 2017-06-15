WCSH
Close

High School State Championship Saturday Schedule/Results

WCSH 2:37 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Super Saturday is almost here as the high school spring sports season is coming to a close. State championships will be played for in baseball, softball and lacrosse. 

Here is how Saturday's slate looks:

BOYS LACROSSE:  (Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland)

Class A 

Brunswick vs. Scarborough - 6:00 PM

Class B 

Yarmouth vs. Cape Elizabeth - 12:30 PM 

GIRLS LACROSSE:  (Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland)

Class A

Massalonskee vs Massabesic - 3:30 PM

Class B 

Yarmouth vs. Kennebunk - 10:00 AM

SOFTBALL:

Class A (Cony High School, Augusta)

Scarborough vs. Skowhegan - 12:00 PM

Class B (St. Joe's, Standish)

Old Town vs Fryeburg Academy - 12:30 PM

Class C (Brewer High School)

Madison vs. Bucksport - 12:00 PM

Class D  (St. Joe's, Standish)

Penobscot Valley vs. Richmond - 4:00 PM

 

BASEBALL: 

Class A (Morton Field, Augusta)

Falmouth vs. Bangor - 2:00 PM

Class B  (St. Joe's, Standish)

Old Town vs. Yarmouth - 4:30 PM 

Class C (Mansfield Stadium, Bangor) 

Lisbon vs. Orono - 2:00 PM

Class D  (St. Joe's, Standish)

Bangor Christian vs. Searsport - 1:00 PM 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories