High School State Championship Saturday Schedule/Results

(NEWS CENTER) -- Super Saturday is almost here as the high school spring sports season is coming to a close. State championships will be played for in baseball, softball and lacrosse.
Here is how Saturday's slate looks:
BOYS LACROSSE: (Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland)
Class A
Brunswick vs. Scarborough - 6:00 PM
Class B
Yarmouth vs. Cape Elizabeth - 12:30 PM
GIRLS LACROSSE: (Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland)
Class A
Massalonskee vs Massabesic - 3:30 PM
Class B
Yarmouth vs. Kennebunk - 10:00 AM
SOFTBALL:
Class A (Cony High School, Augusta)
Scarborough vs. Skowhegan - 12:00 PM
Class B (St. Joe's, Standish)
Old Town vs Fryeburg Academy - 12:30 PM
Class C (Brewer High School)
Madison vs. Bucksport - 12:00 PM
Class D (St. Joe's, Standish)
Penobscot Valley vs. Richmond - 4:00 PM
BASEBALL:
Class A (Morton Field, Augusta)
Falmouth vs. Bangor - 2:00 PM
Class B (St. Joe's, Standish)
Old Town vs. Yarmouth - 4:30 PM
Class C (Mansfield Stadium, Bangor)
Lisbon vs. Orono - 2:00 PM
Class D (St. Joe's, Standish)
Bangor Christian vs. Searsport - 1:00 PM
