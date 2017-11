High School Soccer Regional Finals

(NEWS CENTER) -- One more match before the big show. Regional finals in boys and girls high school soccer took place on Wednesday. The winners move on to Saturday's State Championships. Here are the results:

BOYS:



CLASS A NORTH

#2 Lewiston 2

#1 Bangor 1

CLASS A SOUTH

#4 Portland 4

#3 Gorham 2 Final/Penalty kicks

CLASS B NORTH

#4 Winslow

#2 Washington Academy



CLASS B SOUTH

#2 York 1

#1 Yarmouth 2

CLASS C NORTH

#3 George Stevens

#1 Fort Kent



CLASS C SOUTH

#7 Traip 0

#1 Maranacook 3



CLASS D NORTH

#2 Central Aroostook 0

#1 Bangor Christian 2



CLASS D SOUTH

#2 Buckfield

#1 Richmond

GIRLS:

CLASS A NORTH

#3 Bangor 1

#1 Camden Hills 3

CLASS A SOUTH

#2 Kennebunk 0

#1 Scarborough 6

CLASS B NORTH

#9 Hermon 0

#2 Presque Isle 1

CLASS B SOUTH

#7 Cape Elizabeth

#1 Yarmouth 5 P.M. THURSDAY

CLASS C NORTH

#2 Dexter 2

#1 Houlton 1

CLASS C SOUTH

#2 Madison 2

#1 Monmouth Academy 1



CLASS D NORTH

#2 Ashland 5

#1 Penobscot Valley 1



CLASS D SOUTH

#2 Greenville 0

#1 Richmond 1

© 2017 WCSH-TV