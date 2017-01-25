WCSH
High school basketball scores, highlights: Wednesday, 1/25

WCSH 10:38 PM. EST January 25, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- There were some big games on the high school basketball slate for Tuesday night. Wintry weather pushed them back a day and they were worth the wait. 

 

BOYS BASKETBALL
Biddeford 52, Fryeburg Academy 34
 
Boothbay Region 48, Madison Area Memorial 37
 
Brunswick 74, Cony 51
 
Central 50, Old Town 39
 
Cheverus 70, Lewiston 59
 
Gould (Arthur R) 81, Temple Academy 72
 
Greenville 62, Forest Hills Consolidated 35
 
Hampden Academy 67, Mt. Blue 38
 
Hermon 61, Foxcroft Academy 46
 
Houlton Christian Academy 68, Madawaska 37
 
Lake Region 56, Poland Regional/Whittier 50, OT
 
Lawrence 44, Waterville Senior 37
 
Medomak Valley 80, Camden Hills Regional 57
 
Messalonskee 71, Skowhegan Area 54
 
North Yarmouth Academy 58, Richmond 39
 
Old Orchard Beach 45, Pine Tree Academy 35
 
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 66, Deering 53
 
Portland 68, Thornton Academy 64
 
South Portland 68, Falmouth 60
 
Waynflete 67, St. Dominic Regional 30
 
Winthrop 71, Carrabec 52
 
York 58, Marshwood 54
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 69, Cony 31
 
Calais 73, Sumner Memorial 34
 
Camden Hills Regional 69, Medomak Valley 62
 
Deering 38, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 35
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 44, Greenville 30
 
Freeport 47, Cape Elizabeth 42
 
Gorham 70, Bangor 39
 
Greely 68, Gray-New Gloucester 55
 
Hampden Academy 60, Mt. Blue 30
 
John Bapst Memorial 64, Mattanawcook Academy 31
 
Lewiston 43, Cheverus 41
 
Lincoln Academy 57, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 48
 
Madawaska 65, Wisdom 15
 
Massabesic 47, The Maine Girls' Academy 45
 
Old Orchard Beach 45, Pine Tree Academy 35
 
Presque Isle 63, Houlton 62
 
Richmond 67, North Yarmouth Academy 29
 
South Portland 58, Falmouth 39
 
Temple Academy 44, Hebron Academy 29
 
Waynflete 38, St. Dominic Regional 28
 
Yarmouth 36, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 32
 
York 38, Marshwood 28
 

