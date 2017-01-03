High school basketball scores, highlights: Tuesday, Jan. 3rd

(Photo: WCSH)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Depending on the weather in your area, you may or may not have had a chance to catch some high school basketball action on Tuesday. Here are scores from across the state.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boothbay Region 59, Wiscasset 55

Central Aroostook 57, Easton 48

Deering 57, Gorham 45

George Stevens 77, Searsport District 41

Gray-New Gloucester 56, Freeport 41

Greely 55, Falmouth 54, OT

Lewiston 47, Brunswick 45

Medomak Valley 54, Mt. Ararat 37

Oak Hill 59, Hall-Dale 53

Old Orchard Beach 67, Gould (Arthur R) 66

Portland 87, Noble 41

Shead 61, East Grand (GHC) 45

South Portland 66, Sanford 37

Thornton Academy 56, Bonny Eagle 40

Washington Academy 63, Narraguagus 57

Waynflete 45, Wells 40

Westbrook 49, Marshwood 47

Windham 68, Scarborough 48

York 55, Kennebunk 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brewer vs. Bangor, ppd. to Jan 5.

Bucksport vs. Stearns, ccd.

Camden Hills Regional vs. Hampden Academy, ppd. to Jan 4.

Cape Elizabeth vs. Fryeburg Academy, ppd. to Jan 4.

Carrabec vs. Winthrop, ppd. to Jan 4.

Cony vs. Oxford Hills Comprehensive, ppd. to Jan 4.

Hermon vs. Central, ppd.

Lawrence vs. Erskine Academy, ppd. to Jan 4.

Madison Area Memorial vs. Mountain Valley, ppd. to Jan 7.

Maine Central Institute vs. Belfast Area, ppd. to Jan 7.

Maranacook Community vs. Leavitt Area, ppd. to Jan 4.

Messalonskee vs. Waterville Senior, ppd.

Monmouth Academy vs. Dirigo, ppd. to Jan 4.

Mount View vs. Nokomis Regional, ppd. to Jan 25.

Mt. Abram vs. Lisbon, ppd.

Mt. Blue vs. Skowhegan Area, ppd. to Jan 27.

Old Town vs. John Bapst Memorial, ccd.

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) vs. Gardiner Area, ppd. to Jan 4.

St. Dominic Regional vs. Buckfield, ppd. to Jan 6.

Washington Academy vs. Blue Ridge, Va., ppd.

Winslow vs. Lincoln Academy, ccd.

Yarmouth vs. Poland Regional/Whittier, ppd. to Jan 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cheverus 56, Deering 53

Deer Isle-Stonington 51, Highview Christian Academy 23

Edward Little 51, Morse 18

Fort Kent Community 40, Hodgdon 37

Gray-New Gloucester 64, Freeport 33

Greely 64, Falmouth 45

Jonesport-Beals 47, Machias 39

Lewiston 47, Brunswick 45

Marshwood 46, Massabesic 20

Medomak Valley 51, Mt. Ararat 40

Oak Hill 62, Hall-Dale 38

Sanford 46, Thornton Academy 41

Scarborough 46, South Portland 40

Shead 49, East Grand (GHC) 36

Wells 53, Waynflete 22

York 42, Kennebunk 32

