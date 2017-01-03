High school basketball scores, highlights: Tuesday, Jan. 3rd

(NEWS CENTER) -- Depending on the weather in your area, you may or may not have had a chance to catch some high school basketball action on Tuesday. Here are scores from across the state.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boothbay Region 59, Wiscasset 55
Central Aroostook 57, Easton 48
Deering 57, Gorham 45
George Stevens 77, Searsport District 41
Gray-New Gloucester 56, Freeport 41
Greely 55, Falmouth 54, OT
Lewiston 47, Brunswick 45
Medomak Valley 54, Mt. Ararat 37
Oak Hill 59, Hall-Dale 53
Old Orchard Beach 67, Gould (Arthur R) 66
Portland 87, Noble 41
Shead 61, East Grand (GHC) 45
South Portland 66, Sanford 37
Thornton Academy 56, Bonny Eagle 40
Washington Academy 63, Narraguagus 57
Waynflete 45, Wells 40
Westbrook 49, Marshwood 47
Windham 68, Scarborough 48
York 55, Kennebunk 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brewer vs. Bangor, ppd. to Jan 5.
Bucksport vs. Stearns, ccd.
Camden Hills Regional vs. Hampden Academy, ppd. to Jan 4.
Cape Elizabeth vs. Fryeburg Academy, ppd. to Jan 4.
Carrabec vs. Winthrop, ppd. to Jan 4.
Cony vs. Oxford Hills Comprehensive, ppd. to Jan 4.
Hermon vs. Central, ppd.
Lawrence vs. Erskine Academy, ppd. to Jan 4.
Madison Area Memorial vs. Mountain Valley, ppd. to Jan 7.
Maine Central Institute vs. Belfast Area, ppd. to Jan 7.
Maranacook Community vs. Leavitt Area, ppd. to Jan 4.
Messalonskee vs. Waterville Senior, ppd.
Monmouth Academy vs. Dirigo, ppd. to Jan 4.
Mount View vs. Nokomis Regional, ppd. to Jan 25.
Mt. Abram vs. Lisbon, ppd.
Mt. Blue vs. Skowhegan Area, ppd. to Jan 27.
Old Town vs. John Bapst Memorial, ccd.
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) vs. Gardiner Area, ppd. to Jan 4.
St. Dominic Regional vs. Buckfield, ppd. to Jan 6.
Washington Academy vs. Blue Ridge, Va., ppd.
Winslow vs. Lincoln Academy, ccd.
Yarmouth vs. Poland Regional/Whittier, ppd. to Jan 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cheverus 56, Deering 53
Deer Isle-Stonington 51, Highview Christian Academy 23
Edward Little 51, Morse 18
Fort Kent Community 40, Hodgdon 37
Gray-New Gloucester 64, Freeport 33
Greely 64, Falmouth 45
Jonesport-Beals 47, Machias 39
Lewiston 47, Brunswick 45
Marshwood 46, Massabesic 20
Medomak Valley 51, Mt. Ararat 40
Oak Hill 62, Hall-Dale 38
Sanford 46, Thornton Academy 41
Scarborough 46, South Portland 40
Shead 49, East Grand (GHC) 36
Wells 53, Waynflete 22
York 42, Kennebunk 32
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs