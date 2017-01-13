WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

High school basketball scores, highlights: Friday, 1/13

WCSH 10:53 PM. EST January 13, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Friday night's high school basketball action featured a feel-good story out of Narraguagus High School. 
 
Here are the scores from around the state:
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bangor Christian 59, Penobscot Valley 37
 
Buckfield 53, Rangeley Lakes Regional 40
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 81, North Haven Community 45
 
Fort Fairfield 67, Fort Kent Community 48
 
George Stevens 66, Bucksport 33
 
Machias 65, Woodland 53
 
Mattanawcook Academy 68, Foxcroft Academy 54
 
Mount Desert Island 58, Hermon 48
 
Mountain Valley 67, Dirigo 58
 
Narraguagus 80, Jonesport-Beals 54
 
Old Town 49, John Bapst Memorial 42
 
Penquis Valley 54, Katahdin 45
 
Richmond 70, Vinalhaven 61
 
Schenck 44, Dexter Regional 41
 
Temple Academy 53, Highview Christian Academy 24
 
Waynflete 60, St. Dominic Regional 32
 
Wells 62, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 43
 
Winthrop 78, Carrabec 51
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonny Eagle 80, Gorham 42
 
Dexter Regional 45, Penobscot Valley 23
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 56, Kents Hill 35
 
John Bapst Memorial 45, Central 42
 
Rangeley Lakes Regional 57, Buckfield 23
 
Richmond 36, Vinalhaven 31
 
Stearns 60, Searsport District 34
 
Temple Academy 41, Highview Christian Academy 40
 
Waynflete 40, St. Dominic Regional 37
 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories