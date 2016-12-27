WCSH
High school basketball scores and highlights: Tuesday, Dec. 27th

High School Hoop 12/27

WCSH 12:01 AM. EST December 28, 2016

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams are spending their holiday break on the hardwood. Here are the scores from Tuesday's action.
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
Biddeford 76, Kennebunk 46
 
Boothbay Region 75, Mt. Abram 27
 
Bucksport 43, Dexter Regional 41
 
Calais 53, Sumner Memorial 45
 
Central 61, John Bapst Memorial 46
 
Deering 65, Bangor 49
 
Falmouth 53, Westbrook 42
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 73, Rangeley Lakes Regional 49
 
George Stevens 85, Narraguagus 44
 
Greenville 61, Deer Isle-Stonington 41
 
Hermon 70, Washington Academy 55
 
Hodgdon 70, Washburn District 56
 
Machias 63, Bangor Christian 51
 
Medomak Valley 65, Brunswick 35
 
Mount Desert Island 87, Mattanawcook Academy 46
 
Mountain Valley 74, Carrabec 44
 
Oceanside (Coop) 44, Brewer 33
 
Orono 86, Foxcroft Academy 58
 
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 67, Mt. Blue 37
 
Piscataquis Community 57, Penquis Valley 48
 
Schenck 81, Katahdin 25
 
Searsport District 49, Penobscot Valley 47
 
South Aroostook Community 73, Houlton Christian Academy 57
 
Winthrop 72, Telstar Regional 59
 
Wiscasset 55, Oak Hill 49
 
Oyster River Tournament
Semifinal
Winnacunnet, N.H. 65, Marshwood 39
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bangor Christian 46, Machias 27
 
Boothbay Region 75, Mt. Abram 29
 
Brunswick 49, Medomak Valley 35
 
Falmouth 43, Westbrook 27
 
Foxcroft Academy 52, Central 48
 
Greenville 43, Deer Isle-Stonington 39
 
Hermon 58, Washington Academy 30
 
Hodgdon 40, Katahdin 28
 
John Bapst Memorial 45, Old Town 20
 
Kennebunk 49, Biddeford 33
 
Monmouth Academy 48, Dirigo 24
 
Mount Desert Island 86, Mattanawcook Academy 47
 
Mountain Valley 54, Madison Area Memorial 41
 
Nokomis Regional 50, Waterville Senior 36
 
Rangeley Lakes Regional 46, Forest Hills Consolidated 32
 
Sanford 50, Portland 37
 
Shead 63, Fort Fairfield 22
 

