High school basketball scores and highlights: Tuesday, Dec. 27th

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams are spending their holiday break on the hardwood. Here are the scores from Tuesday's action.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Biddeford 76, Kennebunk 46
Boothbay Region 75, Mt. Abram 27
Bucksport 43, Dexter Regional 41
Calais 53, Sumner Memorial 45
Central 61, John Bapst Memorial 46
Deering 65, Bangor 49
Falmouth 53, Westbrook 42
Forest Hills Consolidated 73, Rangeley Lakes Regional 49
George Stevens 85, Narraguagus 44
Greenville 61, Deer Isle-Stonington 41
Hermon 70, Washington Academy 55
Hodgdon 70, Washburn District 56
Machias 63, Bangor Christian 51
Medomak Valley 65, Brunswick 35
Mount Desert Island 87, Mattanawcook Academy 46
Mountain Valley 74, Carrabec 44
Oceanside (Coop) 44, Brewer 33
Orono 86, Foxcroft Academy 58
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 67, Mt. Blue 37
Piscataquis Community 57, Penquis Valley 48
Schenck 81, Katahdin 25
Searsport District 49, Penobscot Valley 47
South Aroostook Community 73, Houlton Christian Academy 57
Winthrop 72, Telstar Regional 59
Wiscasset 55, Oak Hill 49
Oyster River Tournament
Semifinal
Winnacunnet, N.H. 65, Marshwood 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bangor Christian 46, Machias 27
Boothbay Region 75, Mt. Abram 29
Brunswick 49, Medomak Valley 35
Falmouth 43, Westbrook 27
Foxcroft Academy 52, Central 48
Greenville 43, Deer Isle-Stonington 39
Hermon 58, Washington Academy 30
Hodgdon 40, Katahdin 28
John Bapst Memorial 45, Old Town 20
Kennebunk 49, Biddeford 33
Monmouth Academy 48, Dirigo 24
Mount Desert Island 86, Mattanawcook Academy 47
Mountain Valley 54, Madison Area Memorial 41
Nokomis Regional 50, Waterville Senior 36
Rangeley Lakes Regional 46, Forest Hills Consolidated 32
Sanford 50, Portland 37
Shead 63, Fort Fairfield 22
