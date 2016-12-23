WCSH
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights, Dec. 23

WCSH 10:07 PM. EST December 23, 2016

(NEWS CENTER) -- The holiday break may be underway for high school students but there was no break in the basketball season.
 
Here are the scores from Friday, December 23rd. Happy Holidays from the FIFTH QUARTER crew!
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 55, Orono 54
 
Central Aroostook 65, Wisdom 33
 
Gorham 40, Bonny Eagle 29
 
Hermon 57, Ellsworth 46
 
Lisbon 66, Dirigo 48
 
Machias 103, Shead 42
 
Maranacook Community 62, Lake Region 58
 
Mattanawcook Academy 71, Houlton 52
 
Medomak Valley 61, Camden Hills Regional 36
 
Narraguagus 58, Sumner Memorial 32
 
Oak Hill 54, Telstar Regional 40
 
Old Town 39, Caribou 29
 
Presque Isle 64, John Bapst Memorial 45
 
South Aroostook Community 88, Easton 60
 
Temple Academy 54, Vinalhaven 50
 
Windham 63, Bangor 53
 
Wiscasset 84, Mountain Valley 69
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bangor 36, Windham 34
 
Calais 73, Woodland 32
 
Caribou 58, Old Town 26
 
Foxcroft Academy 37, Washington Academy 31
 
Hodgdon 39, Fort Fairfield 25
 
John Bapst Memorial 60, Presque Isle 51
 
Lisbon 42, Dirigo 31
 
Marshwood 45, Westbrook 30
 
Mountain Valley 53, Wiscasset 19
 
Narraguagus 69, Sumner Memorial 22
 
Piscataquis Community 54, Penobscot Valley 33
 
Stearns 84, Katahdin 28
 
Vinalhaven 54, Temple Academy 44
 

