High School Basketball Scores and Highlights, Dec. 23

(NEWS CENTER) -- The holiday break may be underway for high school students but there was no break in the basketball season.

Here are the scores from Friday, December 23rd. Happy Holidays from the FIFTH QUARTER crew!

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central 55, Orono 54

Central Aroostook 65, Wisdom 33

Gorham 40, Bonny Eagle 29

Hermon 57, Ellsworth 46

Lisbon 66, Dirigo 48

Machias 103, Shead 42

Maranacook Community 62, Lake Region 58

Mattanawcook Academy 71, Houlton 52

Medomak Valley 61, Camden Hills Regional 36

Narraguagus 58, Sumner Memorial 32

Oak Hill 54, Telstar Regional 40

Old Town 39, Caribou 29

Presque Isle 64, John Bapst Memorial 45

South Aroostook Community 88, Easton 60

Temple Academy 54, Vinalhaven 50

Windham 63, Bangor 53

Wiscasset 84, Mountain Valley 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bangor 36, Windham 34

Calais 73, Woodland 32

Caribou 58, Old Town 26

Foxcroft Academy 37, Washington Academy 31

Hodgdon 39, Fort Fairfield 25

John Bapst Memorial 60, Presque Isle 51

Lisbon 42, Dirigo 31

Marshwood 45, Westbrook 30

Mountain Valley 53, Wiscasset 19

Narraguagus 69, Sumner Memorial 22

Piscataquis Community 54, Penobscot Valley 33

Stearns 84, Katahdin 28

Vinalhaven 54, Temple Academy 44

