High School Basketball Scores and Highlights, Dec. 23

(NEWS CENTER) -- The holiday break may be underway for high school students but there was no break in the basketball season.
Here are the scores from Friday, December 23rd. Happy Holidays from the FIFTH QUARTER crew!
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 55, Orono 54
Central Aroostook 65, Wisdom 33
Gorham 40, Bonny Eagle 29
Hermon 57, Ellsworth 46
Lisbon 66, Dirigo 48
Machias 103, Shead 42
Maranacook Community 62, Lake Region 58
Mattanawcook Academy 71, Houlton 52
Medomak Valley 61, Camden Hills Regional 36
Narraguagus 58, Sumner Memorial 32
Oak Hill 54, Telstar Regional 40
Old Town 39, Caribou 29
Presque Isle 64, John Bapst Memorial 45
South Aroostook Community 88, Easton 60
Temple Academy 54, Vinalhaven 50
Windham 63, Bangor 53
Wiscasset 84, Mountain Valley 69
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bangor 36, Windham 34
Calais 73, Woodland 32
Caribou 58, Old Town 26
Foxcroft Academy 37, Washington Academy 31
Hodgdon 39, Fort Fairfield 25
John Bapst Memorial 60, Presque Isle 51
Lisbon 42, Dirigo 31
Marshwood 45, Westbrook 30
Mountain Valley 53, Wiscasset 19
Narraguagus 69, Sumner Memorial 22
Piscataquis Community 54, Penobscot Valley 33
Stearns 84, Katahdin 28
Vinalhaven 54, Temple Academy 44
