Heroics by Baylor and Daulton remembered in death

Although their stints in New England were short, Don Baylor and Darren Daulton left lasting impressions (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died. He was 68.



Baylor died Monday at a hospital in Austin, Texas, his son, Don Baylor Jr., told the Austin American-Statesman. His wife, Rebecca Baylor, confirmed the death in a statement posted on Major League Baseball's website. He battled multiple myeloma for more than 10 years.

A trade brought Don Baylor to the Red Sox in 1986, and he was a big contributor to their World Series run that year (Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Baylor played in all 162 games in 1979 and finished with career highs in homers (36), RBIs (139), hits (186) and runs (120) while helping the Angels to the American League West title before they lost to Baltimore in the AL championship series.

He was the first manager of the expansion Rockies, leading them to their first playoff appearance in the franchise's third season. He also managed the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies' catcher Darren Daulton tries to tag David Justice of the Braves during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 9, 1993 in Atlanta (Photo: Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Darren Daulton, the All-Star catcher who was the leader of the Philadelphia Phillies' NL championship team in 1993, has died. He was 55.

Daulton had battled brain cancer since 2013. He had two tumors removed during brain surgery on July 1, 2013, but nine days later was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that also took the lives of his former teammate Tug McGraw and former coach John Vukovich.

Daulton played 14 1/2 of his 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia and finished his career with the 1997 World Series champion Florida Marlins, batting .389 (7 for 18) with two doubles and one homer in a seven-game series against Cleveland.

The left-handed hitting Daulton batted .245 with 137 homers and 588 RBIs in 1,161 games. He went to three All-Star games and led the NL with 109 RBIs in 1992.

A short stint with the Maine Guides in 1987 allowed fans a glimpse of Darren Daulton's home run trot that would become so familiar in Philadelphia

The long-haired Daulton was beloved by Phillies fans and respected by teammates. He policed a wild clubhouse in '93 that included Lenny Dykstra, John Kruk, Dave Hollins, Pete Incaviglia, Mitch Williams and Curt Schilling.

