Golden Knights apologize for sexist tweets: They were in 'poor taste'

(USA TODAY) -- The Vegas Golden Knights apologized about 18 hours after the team's social media department released a series of since-deleted sexist tweets, according to a statement issued to USA TODAY Sports on Monday.

The Knights, riffing off the 2012 comedy Ted, used female names instead of the Boston Bruins' actual starting lines, defensive pairs and scratches for Sunday's game, drawing a rebuke from many on Twitter who called the expansion club out.

Before Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins, we issued a series of tweets quoting a Boston-based movie with a bear as its main character that were in poor taste," the Knights said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. "By no means were the tweets intended to disparage females or female hockey players in any way. We do not condone sexism in any form and fully support the inclusive culture of hockey that makes our sport great. We accept full responsibility for our actions and apologize to those who were offended."

All the tweets were were deleted from the team's official Twitter timeline as of 1:15 pm ET on Monday.

