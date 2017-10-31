Giants sign Bates to practice squad

(NEWS CENTER) -- Trevor Bates, Westbrook high school football star and former New England Patriot, has been picked up by another NFL team.

The New York Giants signed the linebacker to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Bates shined on the field in high school for the Blue Blazes, then in college at University of Maine. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Colts in 2016. Bates was released that October, and then picked up by the Pats in November and won Super Bowl 51 with them. Bates was cut from the Pats' practice squad just before the 2017 regular season started.