Gaziano Award winners announced

Two high school football players received the state's top honors for the best senior offensive and defensive lineman Saturday in Augusta.

Nicholas Bartholomew, a senior at Thornton Academy, won the Gaziano Offensive Lineman award.

"It's definitely a little different -- not used to getting a ll the recognition stuff but, like I said, I would not be up here without my teammates. Those guys -- they're the reason why I'm up here. They make me look good and all of them -- it's a team effort, not me," said Bartholomew.

Austin Lufkin, a senior from Brewer High School, won the Gaziano Defensive Lineman award. It was the first time a student-athlete from Brewer had won the award.

"Just coming from Northern Maine not a whole lot of recognition gets thrown up there so it's just nice to be representing up in the North and especially Brewer," said Lufkin.

The players also each received a $5,000 scholarship, the largest high school football scholarship of its kind in the country. They also received the iconic black letterman jackets.

