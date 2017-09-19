Foul tip bloodies Pedroia's face

Dustin Pedroia of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the top step of the dugout in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Aug. 28, 2017 (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was struck in the face by his own foul ball and forced out of Boston's game against the Baltimore Orioles.



The injury occurred in the fourth inning Monday night. Pedroia fouled a pitch off the plate, and the ball bounced up and struck him near the nose.



Pedroia held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding, but was in no condition to continue.



Camden Yards has been tough on Pedroia this year. He was sidelined for several days after being clipped at second base on a late slide by Manny Machado on April 21.

