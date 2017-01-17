WCSH
Former UMaine hockey standout fired as NY Islanders head coach

WCSH 5:56 PM. EST January 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- After six years at the helm, the New York Islanders have relieved former University of Maine hockey player Jack Capuano of his head coaching duties. 

Capuano led the team to back-to-back 100-point seasons, but right now the Islanders are in last place in the Eastern Conference. 

The former Black Bear was named interim head coach in 2010, and was officially named head coach in 2011. 

Capuano is the highest-scoring defenseman in University of Maine men's ice hockey program history (32 goals). 

 

