Former Steelers LB James Harrison expected to sign with Patriots

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is introduced prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Heinz Field on November 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2014 Getty Images)

(NBC Boston) -- ESPN is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is expected to sign with the New England Patriots after working out for the team on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston.

Field Yates, an NFL reporter for ESPN, was the first to report the news. The move had been rumored throughout the day after Harrison was spotted at Logan International Airport.

The Steelers released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year on Saturday to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who was returning from a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The 39-year-old Harrison is the team's all-time leader in sacks, piling up 80.5 during his 14 seasons with the Steelers and 82.5 during his career. Harrison briefly retired in September 2014 following a forgettable 2013 season in Cincinnati but returned when the Steelers ran into injury trouble.

He collected at least five sacks every season between 2014 and 2016 and signed a two-year deal last spring that would have kept him in Pittsburgh through his 40th birthday.

Harrison's playing time dipped significantly this season. He has been active in just five of Pittsburgh's 14 games despite being injury-free.

