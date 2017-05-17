Photo Courtesy: Winslow Townson/Getty Images (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NBC) — Former New England Patriots right tackle Sebastian Vollmer spent his career protecting Tom Brady's blind side, but now Vollmer says after 8 seasons, he will call it a career.

Vollmer was interviewed on SiriusXM radio yesterday and announced that not only that he would be retiring, but that he had lost 75 pounds in the offseason.

He was released by the Patriots in March after missing the entire 2016 season to a hip injury. He said that the lingering hip issue, which bothered him earlier in his career was the primary reason for his decision to retire.

He was a second round pick back in 2009 out of the University of Houston and was named Second-team All-Pro in 2010. He also was a member of the Super Bowl 49 and 51 teams.

He says he plans on getting into broadcasting at the NFL's broadcast bootcamp in New Jersey.

