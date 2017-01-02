Fleming leaves early as UMaine falls to Columbia

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Just hours after being named the America East Rookie of the Week, University of Maine freshman and South Paris-native Andrew Fleming suffered an ankle sprain that forced him to exit the lineup in the Black Bears loss to Columbia.
The, 98-73, loss is the fifth straight for the Black Bears who will open conference play Thursday night when they host Vermont.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs