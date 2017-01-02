WCSH
Fleming leaves early as UMaine falls to Columbia

Black Bears lose to Columbia

WCSH 11:50 PM. EST January 02, 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Just hours after being named the America East Rookie of the Week, University of Maine freshman and South Paris-native Andrew Fleming suffered an ankle sprain that forced him to exit the lineup in the Black Bears loss to Columbia. 

The, 98-73, loss is the fifth straight for the Black Bears who will open conference play Thursday night when they host Vermont.  

