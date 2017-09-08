WCSH
Fifth Quarter: Week 2 scores

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:03 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

Friday's scores 9/8:
 
Falmouth 37, Mt. Ararat 0
 
Kennebunk 32, Messalonskee 7
 
Lawrence 24, Winslow 14
 
Maine Central Institute 12, Nokomis Regional 0
 
Thornton Academy 55, Deering 12
 
Lewiston 10, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0
 
Bonny Eagle 55, Windham 7
 
Marshwood 47, Greely 14
 
Foxcroft Academy 24, Dexter/Piscataquis 14
 
Leavitt 73, Belfast 0
 
South Portland 37, Massabesic 20
 
Morse 48, Gray-NewGloucester 7
 
Biddeford 35, Brunswick 28
 
Scarborough 49, Sanford 15
 
Gorham 35, Noble 7
 
Fryeburg 20, York 0
 
Lake Region 12, Freeport 0
 
Wells 35, Spruce Mountain 0
 
Winthrop/Monmouth Academy 27, Old Orchard Beach 18
 
Skowhegan 20, Cony 14
 
Westbrook 25, Brewer 22
 

