WCSH
Close

Fifth Quarter: Week 1 Scores

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:22 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

Friday's Scores: 9/1

Biddeford 43, Westbrook 0

Edward Little 44, Bangor 0

Fryeburg Academy 40, Lake Region 6

Marshwood 55, Skowhegan Area 12

Brewer 21, Lawrence 19

Wells 46, Winthrop/Monmouth 0

Dirigo 13, Mt. Valley 0

Kennebunk 26, Greely 0

Washington Academy 32, Orono 0

Mt. Ararat 14, Gorham 13

Scarborough 43, Deering 0

Messalonskee 23, Brunswick 0

Thornton Academy 46, Massabesic 6

Oak Hill 28, Poland 14

GALLERY: Fifth Quarter - Week 1

© 2017 WCSH-TV

WCSH

Friday night football: Snap us from your games at NEWSCENTERmaine

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories