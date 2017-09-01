Fifth Quarter: Week 1 Scores

Friday's Scores: 9/1
Biddeford 43, Westbrook 0
Edward Little 44, Bangor 0
Fryeburg Academy 40, Lake Region 6
Marshwood 55, Skowhegan Area 12
Brewer 21, Lawrence 19
Wells 46, Winthrop/Monmouth 0
Dirigo 13, Mt. Valley 0
Kennebunk 26, Greely 0
Washington Academy 32, Orono 0
Mt. Ararat 14, Gorham 13
Scarborough 43, Deering 0
Messalonskee 23, Brunswick 0
Thornton Academy 46, Massabesic 6
Oak Hill 28, Poland 14
GALLERY: Fifth Quarter - Week 1
