Fifth Quarter/ Press Herald Top 10 Poll: Week One

(NEWS CENTER) -- The 2017 high school football season kicks off Friday night. We've Partnered with the Portland Press Herald again this year to bring you a preview of the upcoming season.

Here are the top ten teams, chosen by coaches from all classes, in our week one Fifth Quarter- Press Herald Poll:

10. Oxford Hills

9. Falmouth

8. Wells

7. Windham

6. Brunswick

5. Portland

4. Kennebunk

3. Scarborough

2. Thornton Academy

1. Bonny Eagle

Catch the most game highlights from games all across the state on the Fifth Quarter tomorrow night at 11. If you can't wait that long, hop on Facebook Friday night at 10 for a Fifth Quarter preview, where we'll give you a sneak peak at some of the games before the show.

© 2017 WCSH-TV