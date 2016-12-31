Fifth Quarter: New Year's Eve Scores

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores from Saturday's high school basketball and hockey action. Happy New Year from the FIFTH QUARTER crew!
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Ashland 38, East Grand 33
Falmouth 65, York 55
MDI 67, Caribou 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Asland 30, East Grand 21
Lewiston 52, Windham 41
MDI 57, Caribou 49
York 49, Falmouth 48 (OT)
BOYS ICE HOCKEY:
Biddeford 3, Thornton Academy 0
Houlton 7, Lawrence 2
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY:
York/Traip 1, Winslow/Gardiner 0
