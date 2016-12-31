WCSH
Fifth Quarter: New Year's Eve Scores

WCSH 5:04 PM. EST December 31, 2016

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores from Saturday's high school basketball and hockey action. Happy New Year from the FIFTH QUARTER crew! 

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Ashland 38, East Grand 33

Falmouth 65, York 55

MDI 67, Caribou 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Asland 30, East Grand 21

Lewiston 52, Windham 41

MDI 57, Caribou 49

York 49, Falmouth 48 (OT)

BOYS ICE HOCKEY:

Biddeford 3, Thornton Academy 0

Houlton 7, Lawrence 2

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY:

York/Traip 1, Winslow/Gardiner 0

