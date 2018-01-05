Fifth Quarter Friday Scores: January 5, 2018

(NEWS CENTER AND AP) -- A frigid Friday it was! Here are you scores and highlights from high school basketball games played on January 5, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bonny Eagle 47, Biddeford 37
Westbrook 65, Fryeburg Academy 36
Kennebunk 67, York 54
Bucksport 47, Central 37
Cape Elizabeth 57, Brunswick 41
Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 38
Falmouth 84, Mt. Ararat 60
Forest Hills Consolidated 51, Buckfield 39
Hampden Academy 59, Skowhegan Area 36
Jonesport-Beals 57, Machias 48
Kennebunk 67, York 54
Leavitt Area 56, Lincoln Academy 54
Lewiston 52, Noble 47
Maranacook Community 80, Cony 70
Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31
Nokomis Regional 54, Lawrence 43
Old Town 56, Mount View 33
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 40, Deering 37
Portland 78, Edward Little 70
Scarborough 55, Cheverus 50
Seacoast Christian School 59, North Yarmouth Academy 42
South Portland 62, Massabesic 33
Thornton Academy 52, Windham 46
Valley 69, Piscataquis Community 68
Westbrook 65, Fryeburg Academy 33
Winslow 69, Foxcroft Academy 36
Woodland 61, Narraguagus 31
Yarmouth 57, Wells 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Belfast Area vs. Presque Isle, ppd.
Calais vs. Houlton, ppd.
Fort Kent Community vs. Central Aroostook, ppd.
Hodgdon vs. Fort Fairfield, ppd.
John Bapst Memorial vs. Waterville Senior, ppd. to Jan 6.
Pine Tree Academy vs. North Haven Community, ppd.
Wisdom vs. Easton, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonny Eagle 55, Biddeford 32
Wells 45, Yarmouth 42
Boothbay Region 73, Carrabec 27
Brunswick 72, Cape Elizabeth 25
Cony 49, Maranacook Community 41
Falmouth 54, Mt. Ararat 42
Forest Hills Consolidated 40, Buckfield 38
Hampden Academy 56, Skowhegan Area 49
Hermon 61, Ellsworth 29
Jonesport-Beals 43, Machias 19
Lawrence 61, Nokomis Regional 49
Leavitt Area 51, Lincoln Academy 36
Lewiston 61, Noble 51
Lisbon 46, Wiscasset 26
Madison Area Memorial 56, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 39
Medomak Valley 60, Erskine Academy 26
Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31
Monmouth Academy 48, Richmond 33
Mount Desert Island 44, Oceanside (Coop) 33
Mountain Valley 39, Oak Hill 27
Mt. Abram 54, Telstar Regional 30
North Yarmouth Academy 57, Seacoast Christian School 33
Old Town 39, Mount View 37
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 50, Deering 35
Piscataquis Community 47, Valley 25
Scarborough 50, Cheverus 48
South Portland 49, Massabesic 26
St. Dominic Regional 55, Kents Hill 21
The Maine Girls' Academy 68, Windham 62
Vinalhaven 53, Rangeley Lakes Regional 39
Wells 45, Yarmouth 42
Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 23
York 37, Kennebunk 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Grand (GHC) vs. Highview Christian Academy, ccd.
Houlton vs. Presque Isle, ppd.
Narraguagus vs. Sumner Memorial, ppd.
Pine Tree Academy vs. North Haven Community, ppd.
Stearns vs. Mattanawcook Academy, ppd.
© 2018 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs