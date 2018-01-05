WCSH
Fifth Quarter Friday Scores: January 5, 2018

Fifth Quarter Jan 5 2018

WCSH 11:51 PM. EST January 05, 2018

(NEWS CENTER AND AP) -- A frigid Friday it was! Here are you scores and highlights from high school basketball games played on January 5, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Bonny Eagle 47, Biddeford 37

Westbrook 65, Fryeburg Academy 36

Kennebunk 67, York 54
    
Bucksport 47, Central 37
    
Cape Elizabeth 57, Brunswick 41
    
Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 38
    
Falmouth 84, Mt. Ararat 60
    
Forest Hills Consolidated 51, Buckfield 39
    
Hampden Academy 59, Skowhegan Area 36
    
Jonesport-Beals 57, Machias 48
    
Leavitt Area 56, Lincoln Academy 54
    
Lewiston 52, Noble 47
    
Maranacook Community 80, Cony 70
    
Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31
    
Nokomis Regional 54, Lawrence 43
    
Old Town 56, Mount View 33
    
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 40, Deering 37
    
Portland 78, Edward Little 70
    
Scarborough 55, Cheverus 50
    
Seacoast Christian School 59, North Yarmouth Academy 42
    
South Portland 62, Massabesic 33
    
Thornton Academy 52, Windham 46
    
Valley 69, Piscataquis Community 68
    
Westbrook 65, Fryeburg Academy 33
    
Winslow 69, Foxcroft Academy 36
    
Woodland 61, Narraguagus 31
    
Yarmouth 57, Wells 40
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Belfast Area vs. Presque Isle, ppd.
    
Calais vs. Houlton, ppd.
    
Fort Kent Community vs. Central Aroostook, ppd.
    
Hodgdon vs. Fort Fairfield, ppd.
    
John Bapst Memorial vs. Waterville Senior, ppd. to Jan 6.
    
Pine Tree Academy vs. North Haven Community, ppd.
    
Wisdom vs. Easton, ppd.
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Bonny Eagle 55, Biddeford 32

Wells 45, Yarmouth 42
    
Boothbay Region 73, Carrabec 27
    
Brunswick 72, Cape Elizabeth 25
    
Cony 49, Maranacook Community 41
    
Falmouth 54, Mt. Ararat 42
    
Forest Hills Consolidated 40, Buckfield 38
    
Hampden Academy 56, Skowhegan Area 49
    
Hermon 61, Ellsworth 29
    
Jonesport-Beals 43, Machias 19
    
Lawrence 61, Nokomis Regional 49
    
Leavitt Area 51, Lincoln Academy 36
    
Lewiston 61, Noble 51
    
Lisbon 46, Wiscasset 26
    
Madison Area Memorial 56, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 39
    
Medomak Valley 60, Erskine Academy 26
    
Messalonskee 62, Mt. Blue 31
    
Monmouth Academy 48, Richmond 33
    
Mount Desert Island 44, Oceanside (Coop) 33
    
Mountain Valley 39, Oak Hill 27
    
Mt. Abram 54, Telstar Regional 30
    
North Yarmouth Academy 57, Seacoast Christian School 33
    
Old Town 39, Mount View 37
    
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 50, Deering 35
    
Piscataquis Community 47, Valley 25
    
Scarborough 50, Cheverus 48
    
South Portland 49, Massabesic 26
    
St. Dominic Regional 55, Kents Hill 21
    
The Maine Girls' Academy 68, Windham 62
    
Vinalhaven 53, Rangeley Lakes Regional 39
    
Wells 45, Yarmouth 42
    
Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 23
    
York 37, Kennebunk 31
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
East Grand (GHC) vs. Highview Christian Academy, ccd.
    
Houlton vs. Presque Isle, ppd.
    
Narraguagus vs. Sumner Memorial, ppd.
    
Pine Tree Academy vs. North Haven Community, ppd.
    
Stearns vs. Mattanawcook Academy, ppd.

