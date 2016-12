Fifth Quarter Friday: Basketball Scores and Highlights, 12/30

(Photo: WCSH)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Friday night marked the final FIFTH QUARTER of 2016! Here are the scores from Friday's high school basketball action. Happy New Year from the FIFTH QUARTER crew!

BOYS BASKETBALL

Belfast Area 69, Erskine Academy 58

Deering 62, Sanford 56

Edward Little 58, Brunswick 50

Fryeburg Academy 62, Kennebunk 46

Hampden Academy 51, Bangor 50

Mount View 49, Skowhegan Area 46

Orono 58, Washington Academy 56

South Portland 47, Bonny Eagle 32

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 59, Wells 51

Westbrook 63, Scarborough 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bucksport 56, Lee Academy 6

Easton 37, Hodgdon 32

Edward Little 46, Brunswick 38

Erskine Academy 47, Belfast Area 45

George Stevens 50, Penquis Valley 31

Gray-New Gloucester 46, Poland Regional/Whittier 28

Hampden Academy 54, Bangor 33

Hermon 58, John Bapst Memorial 48

Kennebunk 40, Fryeburg Academy 13

Madison Area Memorial 70, Hall-Dale 16

Morse 26, Leavitt Area 24

The Maine Girls' Academy 50, Noble 38

Wells 58, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 52

Copyright 2016 WCSH