FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Six field hockey teams from Classes A, B and C met at Falmouth High School on Saturday to determine who would walk away with a state title. Here are the results:

CLASS A

SKOWHEGAN 2

WESTBROOK 1

CLASS B

MCI 5

YORK 0

CLASS C

WINTHROP 2

ST. DOMINIC 3 2OT

