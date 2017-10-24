WCSH
Field Hockey Regional Finals

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 11:50 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- The State Championships in high school field hockey are this Saturday, and only six teams will move on to compete to be called Maine's best. To earn a spot, teams had to get thorough tonight's Tuesday's Regional Finals. Those from the North played at Hampden Academy, and the teams from the South played at Thornton Academy. 

CLASS A SOUTH:
 
Biddeford   0
Westbrook  2
 
CLASS B SOUTH:
 
York     3
Poland  1
 
CLASS C SOUTH:
 
St. Dominic            3
Spruce Mountain   2
 
CLASS A NORTH:
 
Skowhegan     3
Messalonskee 1
 
CLASS B NORTH:
 
MCI         3
Gardiner  0
 
CLASS C NORTH:
 
Winthrop   2
Dexter       1   OT
 

