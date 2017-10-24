Field Hockey Regional Finals

(NEWS CENTER) -- The State Championships in high school field hockey are this Saturday, and only six teams will move on to compete to be called Maine's best. To earn a spot, teams had to get thorough tonight's Tuesday's Regional Finals. Those from the North played at Hampden Academy, and the teams from the South played at Thornton Academy.

CLASS A SOUTH:

Biddeford 0

Westbrook 2

CLASS B SOUTH:

York 3

Poland 1

CLASS C SOUTH:

St. Dominic 3

Spruce Mountain 2

CLASS A NORTH:

Skowhegan 3

Messalonskee 1

CLASS B NORTH:

MCI 3

Gardiner 0

CLASS C NORTH:

Winthrop 2

Dexter 1 OT

