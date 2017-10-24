Field Hockey Regional Finals

(NEWS CENTER) -- The State Championships in high school field hockey are this Saturday, and only six teams will move on to compete to be called Maine's best. To earn a spot, teams had to get thorough tonight's Tuesday's Regional Finals. Those from the North played at Hampden Academy, and the teams from the South played at Thornton Academy.
CLASS A SOUTH:
Biddeford 0
Westbrook 2
CLASS B SOUTH:
York 3
Poland 1
CLASS C SOUTH:
St. Dominic 3
Spruce Mountain 2
CLASS A NORTH:
Skowhegan 3
Messalonskee 1
CLASS B NORTH:
MCI 3
Gardiner 0
CLASS C NORTH:
Winthrop 2
Dexter 1 OT
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs