Falmouth sweeps Thornton Academy at Class A regional finals

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It was a big day for Falmouth tennis during the Class A South regional finals held at Bates College on Thursday.

Both the boys and girls teams came into the day with an unbeaten record and went up against also-perfect Thornton Academy for the regional crown.

Up 2-0 in the girls match, the #1 doubles pairing of Mary Hyland and Mia Clooney of Falmouth won in straight sets to lock up the regional title for Yachtsmen.

After the top doubles pairing on the Falmouth boys team picked up a win, Alex Klemperer clinched the regional crown for the Yachtsmen in the third set of the #2 singles match.

The Falmouth boys will face Lewiston on Saturday for the Class A state championship while the girls team will face Brunswick.

