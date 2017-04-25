Excitement building as UMaine football visits Fenway Park

BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- The history of football being played at Fenway Park in Boston dates back to 1912.

105 years later, the University of Maine football team is getting ready to be part of history.

In the fall, UMaine will battle UMass on Saturday, November 11th.

Maine is one of just six teams that will be part of Football at Fenway that month and the Black Bears are happy to be part of the historic event.

"They say you live for the moments you never forget so I feel like this is the moment I'll never forget in my life to play at Fenway Park so I'm looking forward to it," said defensive back Najee Goode.

Two Black Bears players and head coach Joe Harasymiak joined members of the other five participating teams during a media event at Fenway.

"This is just different," said Harasymiak. "Playing inside Fenway Park with all the history, the Red sox, football being here the Patriots used to play here and now UMaine is coming down to play UMass an old rival it should be a great time."

"It's great to meet some of the people here, some of the legends and alumni people that have been here and had the experience so this is something that is going to be historic and special and I feel like being here and looking at the stadium and meeting all these people and being here to have all these experiences it's a great feeling and I feel like it's just prepping us for what's to come this season and a great experience for our fans as well," said offensive lineman Jamil Demby.

