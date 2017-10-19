Date unknown for Hayward's return from ankle injury

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward lays on the court after injuring his ankle during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena (Photo: Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward is expected to make a full recovery from the gruesome injury he sustained in the team's opener.



They just don't know how long it will take yet.

Gordon Hayward has a message for Celtics Nation. pic.twitter.com/H6RHeGgios — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017



Stevens told reporters before the Celtics' home opener against Milwaukee that Hayward has a dislocated ankle and broken tibia. He is expected to have surgery soon, but it hasn't been scheduled yet. Stevens says he isn't sure if Hayward will be able to return this season.



After playing his first seven years with the Utah Jazz, Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million contract this offseason to rejoin Stevens - his college coach - in Boston. But he was injured in the sixth minute of the first game when he landed awkwardly under the basket in Cleveland.

© 2017 Associated Press