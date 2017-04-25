Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after season

Hendrick Motorsports announced in a tweet on Tuesday morning that driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.
After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017.— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017
Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD
The 42-year-old began his career is 1999, with his first Cup Series start being on May 30, 1999. Since then, he's secured 26 point-paying Cup race victories and has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times, according to Hendrick Motorsports.
Earnhardt's final race will be Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Earnhardt is expected to discuss his decision in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs