CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The weather was warm and sunny at Twin Brook in Cumberland for the Cross Country State Championships on Saturday. Here are the results:

CLASS A GIRLS:

Individual race winner: Sofie Matson, Falmouth 18:41.60

Team winner: Camden Hills 73 points

CLASS A BOYS:

Individual race winner: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat 16:31.71

Team winner: Falmouth 73 points

CLASS B GIRLS:

Individual race winner: Lily Horne, Freeport 19:10.85

Team winner: Yarmouth 67 points

CLASS B BOYS:

Individual race winner: Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth 15:43.89

Team winner: Lincoln Academy 56 points

CLASS C GIRLS:

Individual race winner: Olivia Reynolds, Maine Coast 20:13.10

Team winner: Orono 71 points

CLASS C BOYS:

Individual race winner: Henry Spritz, Waynflete 17:01.67

Team winner: Orono 48 points

