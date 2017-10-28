CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The weather was warm and sunny at Twin Brook in Cumberland for the Cross Country State Championships on Saturday. Here are the results:
CLASS A GIRLS:
Individual race winner: Sofie Matson, Falmouth 18:41.60
Team winner: Camden Hills 73 points
CLASS A BOYS:
Individual race winner: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat 16:31.71
Team winner: Falmouth 73 points
CLASS B GIRLS:
Individual race winner: Lily Horne, Freeport 19:10.85
Team winner: Yarmouth 67 points
CLASS B BOYS:
Individual race winner: Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth 15:43.89
Team winner: Lincoln Academy 56 points
CLASS C GIRLS:
Individual race winner: Olivia Reynolds, Maine Coast 20:13.10
Team winner: Orono 71 points
CLASS C BOYS:
Individual race winner: Henry Spritz, Waynflete 17:01.67
Team winner: Orono 48 points
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs