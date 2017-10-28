WCSH
Close

Cross Country State Championships

Jessica Gagne, WCSH 7:39 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The weather was warm and sunny at Twin Brook in Cumberland for the Cross Country State Championships on Saturday. Here are the results:

CLASS A GIRLS:

Individual race winner: Sofie Matson, Falmouth   18:41.60

Team winner: Camden Hills   73 points

 

CLASS A BOYS: 

Individual race winner: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat   16:31.71

Team winner: Falmouth   73 points

 

CLASS B GIRLS:
 
Individual race winner: Lily Horne, Freeport   19:10.85
 
Team winner: Yarmouth   67 points
 
 
CLASS B BOYS:
 
Individual race winner: Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth   15:43.89
 
Team winner: Lincoln Academy   56 points
 
 
CLASS C GIRLS:
 
Individual race winner: Olivia Reynolds, Maine Coast   20:13.10
 
Team winner: Orono   71 points
 
CLASS C BOYS:
 
Individual race winner: Henry Spritz, Waynflete   17:01.67
 
Team winner: Orono   48 points
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories