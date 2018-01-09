Cosgrove takes reins of Mules football program

Jack Cosgrove enthuses over his new head coaching job at Colby College after years of shepherding the football program at the University of Maine (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Mules are famously stubborn. But flying in the face of its mascot, Colby College showed an openness to change with its choice of a new head football coach.

Monday was Jack Cosgrove's first day on the job at the Waterville campus.

Cosgrove lead the Division I University of Maine Black Bears to five NCAA postseason appearances and three conference titles before stepping down in 2015 after 23 years.

In his introduction at Colby, Cosgrove said he plans to coach the Division III Mules just as hard ever, and he is happy to have football back in his life.

Cosgrove's enthusiasm was echoed by the players in attendance who said they were excited to work with such an experienced coach.

