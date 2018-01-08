Conference takes notice of Calixte's hot week for UMaine

After weaving through the paint to score an acrobatic layup for the University of Maine, Aaron Calixte pauses only a moment to catch his breath before dropping back on defense against UMBC at the Portland Expo on Feb. 6, 2016 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The leadership that UMaine fans have come to appreciate on the basketball court is being noticed throughout the conference.

America East announced its selection on Monday of Aaron Calixte as Co-Player of the Week.

Calixte was a difference-maker for UMaine in two close games. He scored 15 of his 18 points against Binghamton in the final 20 minutes of the game that UMaine won, 76-73. Although UMaine lost to Stony Brook 71-70, Calixte's 21-point performance in that game may have been even more impressive. His three pointer with 19 seconds left gave UMaine a brief lead after trailing by 20 points.

Before his scoring explosion last week, Calixte has been impressive throughout the season for his dependability from the foul line. His 90.9 free throw percentage ranks 16th in the country. During a ten game stretch, Calixte drained 37 consecutive foul shots to break a record set 57 years ago by Skip Chappelle.

Calixte is a redshirt junior. He shares Player of the Week honors with Ernie Duncan from the University of Vermont.

© 2018 WCSH-TV