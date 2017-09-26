Coach pledges $1,500 to help Puerto Rico

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Maine coach known for giving back is at it again, and this time his message is going viral.
UMaine's Richard Barron has dyed his hair pink and shave his head, all in the name of helping others. Now, the women's basketball head coach, who is currently on Medical leave, is focused on hurricane relief.
On Monday, Barron sent out a tweet saying, "Puerto Rico needs our help," follewed by a pledge to donate one dollar for every retweet he got, up to $1,500.
🇵🇷 needs our help. I will give $1 for every retweet up to $1500. Let's all chip in. https://t.co/k1T7BN6Zlt #OneAmericaAppeal #MariaPR— Richard Barron (@CoachBumaine) September 25, 2017
By Tuesday night, he was only 200 retweets away from his goal.
"I'm closing in on the $1,500 dollar donation goal," says Barron. "I hope that from that, they'll be 1,500 other people that are encouraged and inspired to give, and that this becomes much bigger."
Barron tweeted a link to oneamericanappeal.org, a campaign to help victims of the recent hurricanes.
