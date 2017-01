PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the past eight years now, the City Cup has brought together two inner-city rivals for a battle on the ice.

The Cheverus boys hockey team beat Portland/Deering, 5-2, for its fourth-straight City Cup victory.

The Stags girls hockey team also kept its streak alive of three-straight City Cup wins after beating Portland/Deering 9-3.

Copyright 2016 WCSH