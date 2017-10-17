Celtics lose Gordon Hayward to gruesome leg injury

(Photo: Kent Smith, 2017 NBAE)

CLEVELAND (NBC Sports Boston) – Gordon Hayward’s first game as a Boston Celtic was cut short – a lot shorter than anyone anticipated following an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter.

It is unclear as to how severe the injury is, but it’s clear that Hayward won’t be returning to the Celtics lineup anytime soon.

He had to be carried off the floor on the stretch, and had a clear and undeniable look of disappointment and frustration on his face.

Dr. Jessica Flynn says it's "likely a fracture-dislocation" of his ankle.

That was likely a fracture-dislocation of Gordon Hayward's ankle. I'm devastated for him. — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) October 18, 2017

