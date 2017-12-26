WCSH
Celtics cut down to elf size in Christmas loss

Ken Powtak and Associated Press , WCSH 12:32 PM. EST December 26, 2017

BOSTON (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 25 points, John Wall had 21 points and 14 assists, and the Washington Wizards beat Boston 111-103 on Monday in the Celtics' first Christmas Day home game in franchise history.

 

 

Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 16, helping Washington take the first meeting between the teams since Boston's Game 7 victory at home in the second round of the playoffs last spring.

 

 

Boston lost for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum each scored 20 points for the Celtics, and Terry Rozier had 16.

