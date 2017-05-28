Cannons draft Bates' Charlie Fay

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Boston Cannons drafted Bates graduate and former attackman Charlie Fay to the professional lacrosse team Sunday.

With the 59th pick, we have selected midfielder Charlie Faye from Bates College! Welcome to Boston, Charlie! #MLLDraft — Boston Cannons (@BostonCannons) May 28, 2017

Fay is a Falmouth native, and was the fifth selection made by the Cannons and the 59th overall, making him Bates' first lacrosse player to be drafted by an MLL team, according to the school.

Fay dominated this season with a team-record 79 goals and 104 points in 2017, as the Bobcats shattered program records not only for victories (16) but in team scoring as well. He finished his career with 167 goals, 39 assists and 206 points in 57 games.

Fay won Second Team All-America honors as a midfielder in 2015 and 2016, then became a First Team All-American and the NESCAC and NEILA Player of the Year as an attackman in 2017.

