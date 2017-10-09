Candlepin in the Wind - Ballad of a Bygone Bowling Alley

Customers play their final rounds before Vacationland Bowling Center in Saco closes for good

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - So quiet you could hear a pin drop. And not just a bowling pin.

That's the atmosphere at Vacationland Bowling Center in Saco after the lanes closed for good on Sunday.

Vacationland opened its doors in 1983 and grew to become Maine’s largest gathering place for leagues and families to enjoy candlepin bowling. Owners Claire and Bert Dube created a bond with their customers by hosting countless birthday parties, first dates and even marriages.

With the rise in recent years of new technologies -- like cell phones, tablets and social media apps – interest in bowling slowly faded until the Dubes decided the time had come to retire.

“[If] the right individual came along that wanted to buy it, we were hoping it would stay a candlepin bowling center, but that wasn’t to be,” Claire Dube said. “We’re just ready to retire. My husband is 72 and I’m heading toward 70 shortly, and we felt we had to retire.”



The Dubes plan to stay in touch with the candlepin bowling community by continuing to operate their website for fans of the sport.

