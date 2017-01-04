Bruins legend Milt Schmidt dies at age 98

Patrice Bergeron (37) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) greet Boston Bruin Hall of Famers defenseman Bobby Orr (4) and Milt Schmidt (15) before their game against New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) - Hockey hall of famer Milt Schmidt has died at the age of 98, Bruins team spokesman Matt Chmura said Wednesday. Schmidt, the NHL MVP in 1951, was the league's oldest living former player.

Schmidt led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships as the center of the famed "Kraut Line." He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force two months after the Pearl Harbor attack and returned to the NHL to win its MVP award and two more titles as the Bruins general manager.

No other details were immediately available about Schmidt's death.

Schmidt is the only Bruin in franchise history to serve as on-ice captain, coach and general manager.

When Schmidt was back at the new Boston Garden for a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his NHL debut, Bobby Orr called him the greatest Bruin ever.

