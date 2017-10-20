WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Bruins fill Tuukka-sized void in net

Associated Press , WCSH 8:04 AM. EDT October 20, 2017

BOSTON (AP) - Boston goalie Tuukka Rask is sidelined because of a concussion, forcing the Bruins to call up goalie Zane McIntyre from Providence of the American Hockey League.

General manager Don Sweeney said Thursday that Rask sustained the concussion during practice Wednesday.

Anton Khudobin got the start Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins also activated right wing David Backes (diverticulitis) and placed center Ryan Spooner on injured reserve with a tear in his right groin. Spooner was hurt last week at Las Vegas and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories